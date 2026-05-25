Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.4-Cyber drive hiring and vulnerability concerns

Cybersecurity postings rose 11% in Q1

Cybersecurity job postings jumped 11% in the first quarter, with some positions now popping up weekly instead of yearly.

Salaries for senior roles have shot up to pay packages of $7 million to $8 million because skilled pros are hard to find.

Recruiters want people who understand both cybersecurity and the risks that come with AI, a combo that's quickly becoming essential in tech careers.