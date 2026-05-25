Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.4-Cyber drive hiring and vulnerability concerns
Business
AI is getting more advanced, and that's making companies scramble for cybersecurity experts.
Executive recruiters say there's a surge in demand for people who can spot code flaws and handle security scares, especially with new AI models like Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.4-Cyber, raising concerns about software vulnerabilities.
Cybersecurity postings rose 11% in Q1
Cybersecurity job postings jumped 11% in the first quarter, with some positions now popping up weekly instead of yearly.
Salaries for senior roles have shot up to pay packages of $7 million to $8 million because skilled pros are hard to find.
Recruiters want people who understand both cybersecurity and the risks that come with AI, a combo that's quickly becoming essential in tech careers.