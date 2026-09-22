AnyMind launches AnyCreator Stream in India for live streaming creators
AnyMind Group, a Tokyo-listed tech company, just launched AnyCreator Stream in India. This new platform is built for content creators looking to earn more from their live streams, especially on YouTube Live.
With it, creators can connect their live-streaming channels, track how their streams are performing, connect with brands for campaigns, and track campaign payments and manage earnings through a single interface.
Maha Mahdy highlights performance and partnerships
Maha Mahdy of AnyMind said the tool makes it easier to track performance metrics and enhance partnerships with brands.
Brands can run ads like pre-rolls or overlays and even interact through chat integrations.
Plus, since India's live commerce scene is expanding, this platform could open up fresh ways for creators to earn while building communities online.