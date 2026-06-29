Aon: 2025 reforms allow 100% foreign ownership in India's insurance

India premiums fall, coverage widens

More competition means lower premiums, especially for property insurance, and wider coverage options, even for newer risks like cyber threats and climate change.

GIFT City has stepped up as a reinsurance hub, drawing in both local and international companies.

While most policies are now easier to get, cyber insurance is seeing tougher checks due to rising claims.

As Aon's Shantanoo Saxena put it, "this is an opportune time for Indian buyers to reinvest savings in broader coverage and increased limits, building resilience and capabilities."