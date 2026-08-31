Aon nears $17B deal to buy USI Insurance

USI is a Valhalla, New York-based insurance brokerage and consulting firm that specializes in risk management, employee benefits, and retirement consulting. The company generates about $3 billion in annual revenue.

KKR acquired USI from Onex Corporation in 2017 for $4.3 billion (including debt) with Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

Since then, KKR has invested over $1 billion more into the company to become its largest shareholder in 2023.