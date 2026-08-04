APCRDA seeks global bids for 9GW Amaravati data center ecosystem

There's a ₹1,205 crore estimated cost for the construction of two 18-storey towers for the proposed Quantum Valley project, thanks to L&T, plus plans for 5G towers at 20 spots to boost digital speed.

They're also setting aside land for new roads and railways, rolling out a PPP ropeway between Vijayawada and Amaravati, looking into more bridges over the Krishna River, supporting farmers with annuity payments, and APRERA's acceptance of a waiver of the renewal fee for the revived HappyNest housing project.