APCRDA seeks global bids for 9GW Amaravati data center ecosystem
Big moves are happening in Amaravati: APCRDA just opened up global tenders for a massive 9-gigawatt data center ecosystem.
The decision came after a key meeting led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, where leaders also gave the green light to several projects aimed at making the region more connected and future-ready.
Plans include ₹1,205cr Quantum Valley towers
There's a ₹1,205 crore estimated cost for the construction of two 18-storey towers for the proposed Quantum Valley project, thanks to L&T, plus plans for 5G towers at 20 spots to boost digital speed.
They're also setting aside land for new roads and railways, rolling out a PPP ropeway between Vijayawada and Amaravati, looking into more bridges over the Krishna River, supporting farmers with annuity payments, and APRERA's acceptance of a waiver of the renewal fee for the revived HappyNest housing project.