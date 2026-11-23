Tata Steel plans to acquire a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes in three tranches.

The first tranche will see Tata Steel buying 2.77 crore shares (9.91% stake) through an on-market block deal on November 23 at ₹2,100 per share.

For the remaining purchases, Tata Steel has signed a share purchase agreement with S Gupta Holding to buy 7.38 crore equity shares at ₹2,100 each.