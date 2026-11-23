Why APL Apollo shares crashed 19% today
What's the story
Shares of APL Apollo Tubes plummeted by 19.27% to ₹1,715 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. The fall comes after Tata Steel's board approved the acquisition of a controlling stake in APL Apollo Tubes for around ₹15,511 crore. The steel giant also plans to make an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the company.
Acquisition details
Acquisition to occur in 3 tranches
Tata Steel plans to acquire a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes in three tranches.
The first tranche will see Tata Steel buying 2.77 crore shares (9.91% stake) through an on-market block deal on November 23 at ₹2,100 per share.
For the remaining purchases, Tata Steel has signed a share purchase agreement with S Gupta Holding to buy 7.38 crore equity shares at ₹2,100 each.
Offer details
Mandatory open offer for additional stake
Along with the stake acquisition, Tata Steel's board has approved a mandatory open offer for up to 26% of APL Apollo Tubes's expanded voting share capital from public shareholders.
The offer will cover 7.28 crore equity shares at ₹2,301.40 apiece, amounting to a maximum outlay of around ₹16,755.66 crore if fully subscribed.
If the open offer is fully accepted, Tata Steel's total holding in APL Apollo Tubes could rise to 52.38%.
Strategic move
Proposed acquisition subject to regulatory clearances
The proposed acquisition is subject to regulatory clearances in India and other jurisdictions.
Tata Steel said the transaction is aimed at strengthening its downstream platform by adding a value-added products business.
APL Apollo Tubes has a portfolio of 14 brands and over 5,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs).
The development comes just hours after APL Apollo announced it will acquire Tata Steel's steel tubes and pipes business for up to ₹11,700 crore.