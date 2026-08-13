Apollo Hospitals beats estimates as profits jump 34% to ₹581Cr
Business
Apollo Hospitals just posted a strong 34% jump in profits for the June 2026 quarter, hitting ₹5.81 billion and beating what analysts predicted.
The boost came from more people seeking advanced treatments, and revenue also climbed 20.6% thanks to growing demand in both healthcare services and their offline pharmacies.
Apollo plans 5-year 5,800-plus-bed India expansion
With demand rising for specialty care (think cardiology, oncology, neurology, and more), Apollo is planning to add over 5,800 beds across India in the next five years.
Hospital occupancy rates are already up to 70%, showing that more people are turning to private hospitals like Apollo for complex procedures as health awareness grows.