Apollo Hospitals Q1 FY27 profit rises 34% to ₹581cr

Hospital occupancy hit 70%, with high demand in cardiology, oncology, and neurology.

International patient revenue shot up by 26%, and Apollo reported almost 85% YoY growth in soft tissue robotic surgeries this quarter.

On top of that, their digital health arm, Apollo HealthCo, grew by 20%, and the company has plans to add over 5,800 total beds over the next 5 years.

They're also working on merging Apollo Cradle with Cloudnine and have flagged concerns about possible price caps affecting hospital care quality.