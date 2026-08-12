Apollo Hospitals Q1 FY27 profit rises 34% to ₹581cr
Apollo Hospitals just posted a 34% jump in profits for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, hitting ₹581 crore.
Revenue also climbed 21% to ₹7,043 crore, thanks to more people using their healthcare services and a boost in specialized treatments.
Occupancy at 70% amid specialty demand
Hospital occupancy hit 70%, with high demand in cardiology, oncology, and neurology.
International patient revenue shot up by 26%, and Apollo reported almost 85% YoY growth in soft tissue robotic surgeries this quarter.
On top of that, their digital health arm, Apollo HealthCo, grew by 20%, and the company has plans to add over 5,800 total beds over the next 5 years.
They're also working on merging Apollo Cradle with Cloudnine and have flagged concerns about possible price caps affecting hospital care quality.