Apoorv Shankar launches Bengaluru-based Aina AI ring $399 preorders
Business
Apoorv Shankar, formerly with Ultrahuman, has launched Aina, a Bengaluru-based startup introducing an AI-powered smart ring that wants to take on your smartphone.
After 15 months of building, Aina's ring is now open for global preorders starting at $399.
Aina ring enables AI agent interactions
The AI ring lets you interact with AI agents, all from your finger.
Backed by $5.5 million in seed funding in July, Aina is betting big that wearables like this are the next step in how we connect with tech and AI daily.