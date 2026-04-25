Apoorva Mehta starts Abundance AI hedge fund in Palo Alto

Abundance raised $100 million seed funding

Abundance relies on thousands of AI agents to come up with trading ideas, do research, and even execute trades. Some strategies are fully automated.

The team is just 10 people strong but includes top-notch researchers and AI experts. It has already raised $100 million in seed funding and is currently trading mostly its own money, but plans to open up to outside investors.

Mehta says its returns have beaten several market indices so far, and it is looking to branch out into more asset classes as it grows.