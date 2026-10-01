Appeals court dismisses President Donald Trump's $10 billion IRS lawsuit
Business
President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS is over.
A federal appeals court agreed with an earlier judge who said Trump's case, about the IRS sharing his tax returns, was basically trying to use the courts for something they weren't meant for.
The judge called it a "collusive" move and tossed it out.
Two Trump lawyers face sanctions
Trump's legal team didn't convince the appeals court, so two of his lawyers are now facing sanctions.
The court also blocked them from calling their attempted "settlement" conventional.
With the appeals court upholding the lower court ruling, Trump's long-running fight with the IRS does not remain unresolved.
It's another legal setback added to his list lately.