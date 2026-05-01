Apple accuses CCI of overstepping in $38B penalty case

Apple has accused the Competition Commission of India (CCI) of overstepping its jurisdiction by demanding financial data in an antitrust case related to the iPhone app market. The tech giant is also challenging India's penalty framework in court, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The dispute comes after an investigation found that Apple had abused its dominant position in the market, leading to potential penalties of up to $38 billion.

Ongoing dispute Apple challenges India's antitrust penalty calculation law Since 2024, the CCI has been seeking Apple's financial data, a standard requirement for determining penalties. However, Apple has resisted these demands, arguing that it has challenged India's entire antitrust penalty calculation law in a New Delhi court. The company contends that the watchdog should wait until the court's decision.

Legal intervention Apple's urgent intervention request After the CCI issued an ultimatum for financial submission and scheduled a final hearing on May 21, Apple has approached the Delhi High Court. The tech giant has requested an urgent intervention to stay the matter. In its filing, Apple claimed that "commission's decision to schedule a final hearing represents an escalation in its efforts to usurp the Hon'ble Court's authority."

Advertisement

Case details Response to CCI's April order The filing from Apple came in response to a CCI order from April, which said that the company had "been afforded adequate opportunities to file" its objections to the investigation report. The watchdog also noted that Apple "not submitted the requisite financial information."

Advertisement