Apple accuses CCI of 'copy-pasting' rivals' claims in antitrust case

Market share

Apple's denial of CCI's findings

In 2024, CCI investigators privately concluded that Apple had engaged in "abusive conduct" on its iOS app platform and wrongfully mandated the use of its payment system. However, Apple has denied these allegations. The company argued that it is a "minuscule player" with less than a 6% share of India's smartphone market. It further claimed that the investigation's conclusions were based on rival claims rather than an independent analysis by the CCI.