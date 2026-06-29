Apple accuses CCI of 'copy-pasting' rivals' claims in antitrust case
What's the story
Apple has accused India's antitrust investigators of "copy-pasting" claims from its competitors and not conducting a thorough investigation, regulatory papers reviewed by Reuters reveal. The tech giant is contesting the findings that it violated competition laws and has requested their dismissal. The allegations were made in a submission filed on June 25, marking a significant escalation in Apple's ongoing battle with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
Market share
Apple's denial of CCI's findings
In 2024, CCI investigators privately concluded that Apple had engaged in "abusive conduct" on its iOS app platform and wrongfully mandated the use of its payment system. However, Apple has denied these allegations. The company argued that it is a "minuscule player" with less than a 6% share of India's smartphone market. It further claimed that the investigation's conclusions were based on rival claims rather than an independent analysis by the CCI.
Business impact
Potential remedies could deter investments in India, warns Apple
Apple has warned that any "forced alterations" to its App Store could disrupt its integrated business model. The company has also opposed any penalties and behavioral remedies that could force it to change its approach. "The imposition of remedies would create regulatory uncertainty and could deter investments in India's digital economy," Apple said in the submission.
Hearing details
CCI hearing scheduled for July 21
Senior officials from the CCI are scheduled to hold a closed-door hearing with all parties involved in the case on July 21. In its submission, Apple presented tables to argue that the CCI investigation team had not done its own analysis and instead "copy-pasting" many submissions from opponents in the case, such as Match, Walmart's PhonePe, and Paytm.
Data replication
Apple claims 'blind replication' in CCI report
Apple also claimed that the CCI investigation reports "blindly replicated" a graphic on global consumer spending on mobile apps and games from an EU ruling against Apple in 2024. This was despite India having different market conditions. A Reuters review of footnotes from both the EU order and Indian investigation report showed they both cited data from Statista, an online research platform.
Case delay
CCI accuses Apple of stalling the case
The CCI has accused Apple of stalling the antitrust case for over two years by not responding to investigation findings and challenging India's antitrust penalty law. This law allows fines of up to 10% of a company's turnover in the last three years. The CCI hasn't specified which Apple revenues could be considered, but any fine could run into millions of dollars.