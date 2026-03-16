Apple aims to produce $70B worth of iPhones in India

Apple has ramped up production in India

About 70% of the cumulative value of India-made iPhones has come from overseas shipments, with a large and rapid rise in exports to the US

Between April and December of fiscal 2026, smartphone exports (mostly iPhones) to the US soared by 182%, reaching $14.1 billion.

To keep up, Apple's partners such as Foxconn and Tata Electronics have seriously ramped up their local production game.