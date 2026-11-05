Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft set to add $750B after midterms
Big names like Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft have bounced back in a big way, on track to add more than $750 billion in market value after a rough patch.
The turnaround happened after the sweeping Democratic victory in the US midterm elections, which signaled a likely slowdown in building new AI data centers.
Investors cheered the news on November 4, 2026, sending tech stocks sharply higher.
Stricter rules may slow AI projects
With Democrats taking key seats in states like Texas (where there's strong pushback against new data centers for environmental reasons), it looks like stricter rules will slow down expensive AI infrastructure projects.
That's actually good news for these companies' wallets, less spending means healthier profits and happier investors.
Amazon's stock jumped 7.4%, Apple gained nearly 7%, Alphabet advanced between 2% and 6.3%, and Microsoft advanced between 2% and 6.3%.
All told, regulatory changes are expected to lower costs and boost long-term confidence in tech giants.