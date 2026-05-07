Apple to invest ₹100cr in India's renewable energy sector
What's the story
Apple has announced an initial investment of ₹100 crore to expand its renewable energy capacity in India. The tech giant plans to develop over 150 megawatts (MW) of new green energy capacity through a partnership with CleanMax, a leading renewable energy developer. The move is part of Apple's broader strategy to scale up renewable energy across its supply chain in India.
Impact
Investment to power 150,000 households annually
Apple's investment is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power an average of 150,000 Indian households annually. This is a major step toward the company's goal of expanding renewable energy adoption across its supply chain in India. The tech giant had previously collaborated with CleanMax on a series of rooftop solar projects that powered its offices and retail stores in India with 100% renewable energy.
Collaboration
Apple partners with WWF-India to tackle plastic pollution
Along with its clean energy push, Apple has also partnered with WWF-India to tackle plastic pollution. The company will support recycling and waste-management initiatives that focus on improving collection, sorting, and recovery of recyclable materials while preventing plastic leakage into ecosystems. The program will expand to regions, including Coimbatore, in partnership with local authorities and waste workers.
Entrepreneurship support
Support for green enterprises
Apple is also backing six early-stage green enterprises through a partnership with Acumen. The program provides catalytic grants, mentorship, and technical assistance for businesses working in waste management, circular economy solutions, and regenerative agriculture. This initiative is part of Apple's broader goal of becoming carbon neutral across its entire footprint by 2030.