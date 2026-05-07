Apple to invest ₹100cr in India's renewable energy sector

Apple has announced an initial investment of ₹100 crore to expand its renewable energy capacity in India . The tech giant plans to develop over 150 megawatts (MW) of new green energy capacity through a partnership with CleanMax, a leading renewable energy developer. The move is part of Apple's broader strategy to scale up renewable energy across its supply chain in India.

Impact Investment to power 150,000 households annually Apple's investment is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power an average of 150,000 Indian households annually. This is a major step toward the company's goal of expanding renewable energy adoption across its supply chain in India. The tech giant had previously collaborated with CleanMax on a series of rooftop solar projects that powered its offices and retail stores in India with 100% renewable energy.

Collaboration Apple partners with WWF-India to tackle plastic pollution Along with its clean energy push, Apple has also partnered with WWF-India to tackle plastic pollution. The company will support recycling and waste-management initiatives that focus on improving collection, sorting, and recovery of recyclable materials while preventing plastic leakage into ecosystems. The program will expand to regions, including Coimbatore, in partnership with local authorities and waste workers.

Advertisement