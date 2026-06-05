Apple App Store generated $1.4 trillion in developer sales, billings

Apple has announced that its App Store generated over $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025, a slight increase from the $1.3 trillion reported last year. The figure includes all business conducted through apps on its platform, highlighting the financial opportunities it creates for mobile developers beyond just in-app purchases. Notably, 90% of this amount came from transactions where developers did not pay any commissions to Apple.

Revenue sources Breakdown of physical and digital goods The $1.4 trillion figure includes $1.1 trillion from the sale of physical goods and services, and $149 billion from billings and sales for digital goods. Apple charges a commission on these digital goods, which ranges between 15% and 30% depending on the transaction type and business size. This year, the company reported higher earnings in this category than last year's $131 billion.

Growth metrics In-app revenue from ads Apple also revealed that in-app revenue from ads stood at $151 billion in 2025, slightly up from last year's $150 billion. The company further emphasized the App Store's massive reach, noting it had an average of over 850 million users per week across 175 countries and regions last year. This highlights the platform's global appeal and its significance as a marketplace for developers.

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