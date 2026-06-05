Apple App Store generated $1.4 trillion in developer sales, billings
What's the story
Apple has announced that its App Store generated over $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025, a slight increase from the $1.3 trillion reported last year. The figure includes all business conducted through apps on its platform, highlighting the financial opportunities it creates for mobile developers beyond just in-app purchases. Notably, 90% of this amount came from transactions where developers did not pay any commissions to Apple.
Revenue sources
Breakdown of physical and digital goods
The $1.4 trillion figure includes $1.1 trillion from the sale of physical goods and services, and $149 billion from billings and sales for digital goods. Apple charges a commission on these digital goods, which ranges between 15% and 30% depending on the transaction type and business size. This year, the company reported higher earnings in this category than last year's $131 billion.
Growth metrics
In-app revenue from ads
Apple also revealed that in-app revenue from ads stood at $151 billion in 2025, slightly up from last year's $150 billion. The company further emphasized the App Store's massive reach, noting it had an average of over 850 million users per week across 175 countries and regions last year. This highlights the platform's global appeal and its significance as a marketplace for developers.
Market trends
AI apps and growth in China
Apple also noted that 40 of the top 100 apps in 2025 had consumer-facing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, indicating a growing trend. The company could be setting the stage to allow AI agents on its App Store at the upcoming WWDC event. Apple's announcement also highlighted the App Store's growth in China, with billings and sales more than doubling over six years. In the US and Europe, these figures more than tripled during the same period.