Apple becomes 2nd company to reach $5 trillion market cap
Apple has officially become the world's second company to cross a $5 trillion market cap, thanks to a jump in its stock price after launching its new HomeView smart home device.
It's a big moment for tech, showing just how much Apple still shapes the industry.
Apple quarterly revenue $109.42B up 16.4%
HomeView is Apple's latest smart home hub that personalizes Siri with your iPhone data while keeping privacy in check, a move aimed at trying to catch up with Amazon and Google in the smart-home and AI markets.
Even though Apple spends less on AI than some rivals, demand stays strong: last quarter, revenue of $109.42 billion was up 16.4% from a year earlier, iPhone sales rose 22%, and Mac sales climbed 29%.
Revenue from services also grew, with tariff refunds added 11 cents to Apple's earnings per share during the quarter.