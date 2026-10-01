Apple becomes 2nd company to reach $5 trillion market cap

HomeView is Apple's latest smart home hub that personalizes Siri with your iPhone data while keeping privacy in check, a move aimed at trying to catch up with Amazon and Google in the smart-home and AI markets.

Even though Apple spends less on AI than some rivals, demand stays strong: last quarter, revenue of $109.42 billion was up 16.4% from a year earlier, iPhone sales rose 22%, and Mac sales climbed 29%.

Revenue from services also grew, with tariff refunds added 11 cents to Apple's earnings per share during the quarter.