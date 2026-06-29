Apple calls CCI report 'copy-pasting,' cites under 6% market share
Apple is pushing back against India's antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India, or CCI, saying its recent report just "copy-pasting" what rivals said without real analysis.
The CCI had accused Apple of abusing its power by forcing developers to use only Apple's payment system on the App Store.
Apple denies this and points out it holds less than 6% of India's smartphone market.
Apple ramps up India manufacturing
Apple argues that changing how its App Store works could hurt its business and slow down digital growth in India.
The company also says the CCI used information from a European case that doesn't really fit India's situation, and claims it wasn't given a fair chance to speak, unlike Google in a similar case.
All this comes as Apple ramps up manufacturing in India, aiming for a big chunk of global iPhone production soon.