Is Tim Cook retiring? Apple CEO sets the record straight

Apple CEO Tim Cook has quashed rumors of his possible retirement, calling them "a rumor" and reaffirming his commitment to the company. In a recent interview with ABC News, Cook said he has no plans to slow down anytime soon. "No, I didn't say that. I haven't said that. That's a rumor going around," he said when asked about reports suggesting he might step back from his role at Apple.

Personal bond 'I can't imagine life without Apple' Cook, who has been with Apple for nearly three decades, reiterated his strong bond with the company. "I love what I do deeply. 28 years ago, I walked into Apple, and I've loved every day of it since," he said. "I can't imagine life without Apple." His comments come as Apple celebrates its 50th anniversary and reflect on the company's impact on various industries from music to health technology through devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Tech stance On AI and privacy On the topic of artificial intelligence, Cook struck a balanced tone, calling the technology neutral. He stressed that its impact depends on how it is developed and used. The Apple CEO also highlighted Apple's commitment to privacy, saying the company processes as much data as possible on-device with its Private Cloud Compute system for more complex tasks.

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