Here's how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2025
What's the story
Apple has revealed the compensation details of its top executives for 2025. According to the company's latest filing, CEO Tim Cook earned a total of $74.3 million last year. The figure represents a slight decrease from his earnings in 2024. As in previous years, most of Cook's pay came from stock-based compensation linked to Apple's performance.
Compensation details
Breakdown of Cook's 2025 compensation package
Cook's pay package for 2025 included a base salary of $3 million, stock awards worth $57.5 million, and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $12 million. The "other compensation" category in his pay package was worth nearly $1.8 million. This amount includes a mix of benefits, expenses, and security-related costs such as Apple's contribution to Cook's 401(k) plan and term life insurance premiums.
Security costs
Apple's expenditure on Cook's security and travel
A major chunk of the "other compensation" category in Cook's pay package is related to security and travel. Apple spent nearly $888,000 on personal security services for Cook, covering the incremental cost of providing round-the-clock protection. The company also incurred nearly $790,000 in personal air travel expenses for Cook's non-business trips.
Travel policy
Apple's policy on Cook's travel
For "security and efficiency reasons," Apple's board mandates Cook to use private aircraft for all business and personal travel. The policy has been in place for several years now. Despite the high costs associated with this travel policy, it is a part of Apple's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its top executives.
Philanthropy focus
Cook's philanthropic plans and future intentions
Cook has always maintained that his goal is not to amass wealth. He had announced back in 2015 that he would give away most of his fortune during his lifetime, after paying for his nephew's education. Instead of one-off donations, Cook said he plans to approach philanthropy in a more structured and thoughtful manner.