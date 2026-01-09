Here's how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2025

Apple has revealed the compensation details of its top executives for 2025. According to the company's latest filing, CEO Tim Cook earned a total of $74.3 million last year. The figure represents a slight decrease from his earnings in 2024. As in previous years, most of Cook's pay came from stock-based compensation linked to Apple's performance.

Compensation details Breakdown of Cook's 2025 compensation package Cook's pay package for 2025 included a base salary of $3 million, stock awards worth $57.5 million, and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $12 million. The "other compensation" category in his pay package was worth nearly $1.8 million. This amount includes a mix of benefits, expenses, and security-related costs such as Apple's contribution to Cook's 401(k) plan and term life insurance premiums.

Security costs Apple's expenditure on Cook's security and travel A major chunk of the "other compensation" category in Cook's pay package is related to security and travel. Apple spent nearly $888,000 on personal security services for Cook, covering the incremental cost of providing round-the-clock protection. The company also incurred nearly $790,000 in personal air travel expenses for Cook's non-business trips.

Travel policy Apple's policy on Cook's travel For "security and efficiency reasons," Apple's board mandates Cook to use private aircraft for all business and personal travel. The policy has been in place for several years now. Despite the high costs associated with this travel policy, it is a part of Apple's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its top executives.