Apple CEO Tim Cook signals possible retirement in 2026

By Mudit Dube 02:04 pm Jan 09, 2026

Apple's CEO Tim Cook has reportedly told senior leaders at the company that he plans to step down from his role. The news comes just ahead of Apple's upcoming shareholders' meeting on February 24, 2026. Since taking over as CEO in 2011, Cook has transformed Apple's valuation from $350 billion to over $4 trillion. He is likely to continue with the company in a new role as Chairman of the board.