Apple shuts UAE stores, offices amid rising regional tensions
What's the story
Apple has temporarily closed its corporate offices and five retail stores in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision comes after the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued updated guidance amid rising regional tensions. The advisory recommends private-sector companies to minimize employee presence in open areas, except for essential roles requiring physical attendance, and to adopt remote working arrangements wherever possible.
Store locations
Which Apple stores are closed?
The affected Apple stores are located at Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall, Dubai's Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, and Al Ain's Al Jimi Mall. The closures started on Saturday at 3:00pm local time. They are part of a precautionary safety measure recommended to last for three days, from Sunday through Tuesday. However, officials have said that this timeline could change depending on how the situation develops in the region.
Company statement
Apple's action part of wider trend
Apple has not commented on the matter publicly, other than confirming the temporary closures. The company's action is part of a wider trend among businesses in the region to prioritize employee and customer safety amid rising uncertainty. Operations at these stores are expected to resume once authorities give the green light that normal working conditions can safely return.