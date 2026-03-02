Apple shuts UAE stores, offices amid rising regional tensions

Store locations

Which Apple stores are closed?

The affected Apple stores are located at Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall, Dubai's Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, and Al Ain's Al Jimi Mall. The closures started on Saturday at 3:00pm local time. They are part of a precautionary safety measure recommended to last for three days, from Sunday through Tuesday. However, officials have said that this timeline could change depending on how the situation develops in the region.