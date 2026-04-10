Apple closing Towson store by June 2026, 1st US unionized
Business
Apple is permanently shutting its Towson, Maryland store, the first in the US to unionize, by June 2026.
The company says it's because of declining mall conditions and other retailers leaving.
Employees found out during a closed-door meeting and can apply for new roles within Apple, but unlike at other closing stores, they weren't offered transfers to nearby locations.
Towson union seeks legal options
The union representing Towson workers isn't happy, calling Apple's refusal to offer transfers simply false to avoid supporting the union. They're looking into legal options.
Meanwhile, Apple's only other unionized store in Oklahoma City is still open, even as two more nonunion stores are set to close soon.