Apple closing Towson store by June 2026, 1st US unionized Business Apr 10, 2026

Apple is permanently shutting its Towson, Maryland store, the first in the US to unionize, by June 2026.

The company says it's because of declining mall conditions and other retailers leaving.

Employees found out during a closed-door meeting and can apply for new roles within Apple, but unlike at other closing stores, they weren't offered transfers to nearby locations.