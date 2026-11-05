Apple cuts daily AI tool budgets for engineers and nonengineers
Business
Apple is tightening its belt on AI spending, cutting daily budgets for employees working with tools like ChatGPT and Gemini.
Engineers saw their allowance drop from $300 to $200 a day last month, and it might go as low as $100.
Nonengineers could see their cap shrink from $100 to just $25. If someone really needs more, they can ask higher-ups for an exception.
Goldman Sachs limits AI coding tools
Apple isn't alone: other big companies are also rethinking how much they spend on AI.
Goldman Sachs, for example, recently put limits on some AI coding tools after checking out productivity and risks.
Even though Apple wants to boost its use of AI, it hasn't commented yet on these new budget cuts.