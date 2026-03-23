Apple drops MacBook prices, launches iPhone 17e in India
Apple is making moves in India by dropping prices and launching the MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e.
The new MacBook now starts at ₹69,900 (down from ₹85,000 or more), making it way more accessible for students and first-time buyers, especially as other brands are raising prices due to costlier components.
The new iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900
The MacBook Neo offers up-to-date features at a friendlier price.
The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 — ₹3,000 higher than the iPhone 16 and with double the base storage.
With Android rivals like the iQOO 15 now priced at ₹72,999 (a big jump from before), Apple's timing couldn't be better.
Apple's ecosystem is growing rapidly
Instead of just focusing on hardware profits, Apple is building its ecosystem through services and add-ons.
iOS installed base grew 28% in 2025 (vs. 2% for Android).