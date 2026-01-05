Apple exported $50B worth of iPhones from India by 2025 Business Jan 05, 2026

Apple just hit a huge milestone—by the end of 2025, it exported $50 billion worth of iPhones from India.

This all happened thanks to India's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which kicked off in 2021-22.

In the first nine months of FY26, Apple shipped out nearly $16 billion in iPhones.

Most of this is powered by five big factories run by Tata and Foxconn, plus about 45 suppliers making parts for both India and the world.