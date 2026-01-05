Apple exported $50B worth of iPhones from India by 2025
Apple just hit a huge milestone—by the end of 2025, it exported $50 billion worth of iPhones from India.
This all happened thanks to India's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which kicked off in 2021-22.
In the first nine months of FY26, Apple shipped out nearly $16 billion in iPhones.
Most of this is powered by five big factories run by Tata and Foxconn, plus about 45 suppliers making parts for both India and the world.
Samsung's role and what's next
Samsung has also been busy, exporting almost $17 billion in phones under the same PLI program since 2021.
While this government scheme wraps up in March 2026, new support programs are already on the way to keep things moving.
Together, Apple and Samsung are helping turn India into a major electronics hub—with Apple's partners contributing over 60% of investment and job creation in the electronics component manufacturing scheme, and Indian-made components now even heading to China and Vietnam.