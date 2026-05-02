Apple faces 30+ lawsuits over AirTag stalking claims

Apple is facing more than 30 separate lawsuits from individuals who claim to have been stalked using the company's AirTag device. The legal actions come after a similar case in 2022 (Hughes v. Apple) was denied class certification. Each lawsuit alleges that Apple knowingly released the AirTag, fully aware of its potential misuse by "abusive, dangerous individuals" for tracking and harming innocent victims.

Safety concerns Apple was aware of the risks The lawsuits further allege that Apple was aware of the lack of adequate safeguards when it launched the AirTag in 2021. They claim that Apple knows "AirTags remain a profound risk" to individuals like the plaintiffs. Between April 2021 and April 2024, Apple received over 40,000 reports of stalking incidents involving its devices. Internal documents from the original lawsuit revealed that Apple knew its safeguards would only "deter as opposed to prevent malicious use."

Stalking incidents AirTags have been linked to several murders The lawsuits reference several news reports of AirTags being used for stalking, some even resulting in murder. They claim that AirTags have "revolutionized the scope, breadth, and ease of location-based stalking." Unlike other tracking devices on the market, the AirTag uses the Find My network technology that uses any nearby device to send back its location to its owner.

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Safety features Plaintiffs argue Apple's anti-stalking measures are not enough Apple has implemented several anti-stalking measures, including cross-platform notifications warning potential victims of an unknown AirTag tracking them. However, the plaintiffs argue that these protections are not enough. They point out a 4-to-8-hour delay in receiving such notifications and note that initially, AirTags didn't alert potential stalking victims until after 72 hours.

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