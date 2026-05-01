Apple forecasts 14% to 17% growth, beats analysts, shares jump

John Ternus launches $500 MacBook Neo

Even though CEO Tim Cook admitted supply chain issues slowed down iPhone sales (which still hit nearly $57 billion), there's good news elsewhere.

Incoming CEO John Ternus launched the MacBook Neo at a student-friendly $500, helping Mac sales reach $8.4 billion.

Apple's services business also brought in $30.98 billion.

Despite rising memory costs that could squeeze profits later, Apple kept its gross margin high at 49% and is sticking with its massive $100 billion stock buyback plan.