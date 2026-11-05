Apple forecasts lower 1st-quarter margins as memory chip prices surge

Apple is dealing with a supply chain headache as memory chip prices spike, thanks to shortages after the memory makers, primarily Micron, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix, were loath to start investing in new factories.

The result? Apple expects its first-quarter gross profit margin to dip sequentially by 1.4% points to 45% to 46%, after excluding tariff refunds, definitely not ideal for the world's biggest tech giant.