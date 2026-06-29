Apple hardware leader Paul Meade leaves for OpenAI hardware team

Apple reshuffles as OpenAI hires ex-Apple

Meade's move is part of bigger shifts at both companies.

At Apple, his projects will now be led by Fletcher Rothkopf, while Mike Rockwell (the former Vision Pro boss) is moving over to focus on Siri and AI.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has been snapping up former Apple talent, including Jony Ive, to build out its hardware division.

CEO Sam Altman has hinted that they're aiming for gadgets that feel even more natural than today's smartphones.