Apple just smashed its own revenue record: $143.8 billion in Q1
Apple kicked off 2026 with its biggest-ever quarterly revenue—$143.8 billion, up 16% from last year.
Profits hit an all-time high too, showing Apple's still on top of its game.
Why should you care?
iPhones and Apple's services (think: App Store, iCloud, Apple Music) are more popular than ever.
iPhone sales soared to $85 billion, and services brought in $30 billion—meaning more people are locked into the Apple ecosystem than ever before.
What's behind this growth?
It's all about loyalty and reach: with 2.5 billion active devices worldwide, people keep coming back for new iPhones and digital services.
That steady demand helps Apple rake in cash (nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow this quarter!) and invest back into cool new features—and maybe even reward shareholders along the way.