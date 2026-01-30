Apple just smashed its own revenue record: $143.8 billion in Q1

iPhones and Apple 's services (think: App Store, iCloud, Apple Music) are more popular than ever. iPhone sales soared to $85 billion, and services brought in $30 billion—meaning more people are locked into the Apple ecosystem than ever before.

What's behind this growth?

It's all about loyalty and reach: with 2.5 billion active devices worldwide, people keep coming back for new iPhones and digital services.

That steady demand helps Apple rake in cash (nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow this quarter!) and invest back into cool new features—and maybe even reward shareholders along the way.