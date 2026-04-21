Apple names John Ternus CEO as Tim Cook becomes chairman
Business
Apple just announced John Ternus will be its next CEO, taking over from Tim Cook this September.
Ternus has been leading Apple's hardware engineering and has helped launch big products like the iPhone and AirPods.
Meanwhile, Cook, who took Apple to a $1 trillion milestone, will move into the chairman role, sticking around to guide the transition.
John Ternus 25-year Apple Silicon leader
Ternus has spent 25 years at Apple and has played a key role in major product launches, plus has led the switch to Apple Silicon chips in Macs.
He's stepping up after another top executive, Jeff Williams, left.
Many are hoping Ternus will bring fresh energy and tackle recent criticism about Apple not innovating enough lately.