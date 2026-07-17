Apple nears reclaiming top market value spot as NVIDIA slips
Apple is catching up to NVIDIA in the battle for the world's most valuable company.
On July 17, 2026, Apple's value climbed after a small boost, while NVIDIA slipped by 2.4%.
If Apple overtakes NVIDIA, it will reclaim the crown for the first time since April 2025, pretty big news if you follow tech giants.
Apple AI upgrades boost investor backing
Apple's recent push comes from its evolving AI game, like upgrading Siri with privacy-focused features that make it smarter without compromising your data.
Investors are backing Apple because its ecosystem keeps people locked in and its services keep growing.
Plus, there's a leadership shake-up ahead: CEO Tim Cook is preparing to cede his role to hardware veteran John Ternus in September.
NVIDIA buoyed by AI chip demand
Even as Apple gains ground, NVIDIA remains strong thanks to massive demand for its graphics chips powering generative AI tools.
Its focus on AI keeps investors confident and ensures it stays a key player in the tech world.