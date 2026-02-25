Apple opens its largest Indian store in Mumbai
Business
Apple previewed its second Mumbai store at Sky City Mall, Borivali East. Spanning over 12,600 sq ft, this is Apple's sixth store in India and includes comments from Deirdre O'Brien, the company's senior vice president of Retail and People.
Inside, you'll find the latest iPhone 17 series, MacBook Pro and Air, AirPods, Apple Watch Ultra 3, plus engraving options in Hindi and Bengali.
Borivali team can help with trade in offers
The Borivali team—70+ strong—can help with Trade In offers, financing options, data transfer help, Personal Setup sessions and Genius Bar support.
You can also vibe to a curated music playlist or grab exclusive wallpapers for your device.
This launch continues Apple's retail expansion in India, bringing its total to six stores.