Apple Operations India reports ₹650cr software development revenue in FY26
Apple Operations India just reported ₹650 crore in revenue from software development for FY26, a major boost for the company's tech and R&D work here.
Apple Operations India, which began commercial operations in FY25, saw its total revenue from these activities exceed ₹1,400 crore in FY26, compared with ₹318 crore in FY25.
Manufacturing support ₹520cr, net profit ₹103cr
Nearly all (97%) of what Apple Operations India does is to help out Apple's global operations, handling things like manufacturing support and project management.
Manufacturing support revenue almost doubled to ₹520 crore in FY26, with net profit jumping to ₹103 crore.
As Mohit Yadav, founder of business intelligence firm AltInfo, put it, "Apple Operations India's revenue growth appears to reflect a broader restructuring of Apple's Indian operations, rather than just organic expansion and manufacturing."