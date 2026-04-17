Apple partners in India exported $2.5B components to China
Business
India isn't just putting together gadgets anymore. It's now exporting electronic parts, especially to China.
Thanks to government incentives and global brands ramping up local production, India's role in the electronics world is changing fast.
Apple's manufacturing partners here exported $2.5 billion worth of components to China in the fiscal year ended March 2026, nearly triple the fiscal year ended March 2025's figure.
PLI and ECMS support Indian competitiveness
Schemes like PLI and ECMS are intended to help Indian firms cut back on imports and compete globally on both cost and quality.
Big names like Foxconn and Tata Electronics are now key players in international supply chains, showing that India can do more than assemble.
It can help power the world's tech.