Apple plans about $7B bond sale amid AI cash hunt
Business
Apple is looking to raise about $7 billion by selling bonds, stepping into the debt market as tech giants hunt for cash to fuel their AI ambitions.
The final amount depends on how much investors want in, so it could shift.
Apple sale split into 7 tranches
The sale is split into seven chunks, some with floating rates and others fixed, maturing between 2028 and 2036.
Big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are handling the deal.
Apple says the money will go toward things like buying back shares and paying off old debt, not just new projects. This follows a similar move it made last year.