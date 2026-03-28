Apple plans demand-generation withdrawal in India iPhone 15/16 pricier Business Mar 28, 2026

Withdrawal of demand-generation (DG) support is expected to make the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 effectively about ₹5,000 more expensive at retail; Apple has not changed official MRPs.

This comes as Apple is set to withdraw demand-generation (DG) support, which has allowed retailers to offer discounts without changing the official MRP.

So, if you were eyeing an older iPhone, it's about to get a bit more expensive.