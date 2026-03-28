Apple plans demand-generation withdrawal in India iPhone 15/16 pricier
Withdrawal of demand-generation (DG) support is expected to make the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 effectively about ₹5,000 more expensive at retail; Apple has not changed official MRPs.
This comes as Apple is set to withdraw demand-generation (DG) support, which has allowed retailers to offer discounts without changing the official MRP.
So, if you were eyeing an older iPhone, it's about to get a bit more expensive.
Retail prices likely to rise
This move is likely to cause immediate retail price increases once DG-backed retailer discounts are withdrawn.
The latest iPhone 17 series isn't affected, though.
Apple's decision follows a bigger trend: other brands like Samsung and Xiaomi have also raised prices lately because making phones has gotten costlier.
EMIs may soften price impact
Even with these hikes, many Indian shoppers use EMIs (monthly payments) to make buying a phone easier on their wallets, so while it stings a bit, flexible payments might help soften the blow.