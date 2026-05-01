Apple posts $111B revenue, $29.6B profit in Q2; beats expectations

Apple has announced a stellar performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended on March 31. The company reported a revenue of $111.2 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $109.7 billion by a wide margin. This marks a 17% increase from the same period last year and is Apple's best March quarter ever. The company's net profit stood at $29.58 billion while earnings per share jumped by an impressive 22% to $2.01, exceeding estimates of $1.95 per share.

Market reaction Apple shares surge in after-hours trading Following the announcement of its record-breaking second quarter results, Apple shares jumped by 4% in after-hours trading to around $282. If the stock closes at this level on Friday, it would be just shy of its December record high. The strong performance was driven by better-than-expected sales across all product categories and a particularly strong showing from Apple's services business.

Business performance Profit margins expand beyond expectations Apple's services business, which has a gross margin profile nearly double that of the products category, saw growth accelerate sequentially. The company also managed to expand profit margins for both products and services beyond what analysts were expecting. This is a key factor in Apple's strong financial performance as it indicates the company's ability to manage costs while driving revenue growth across its product and service offerings.

Advertisement

Device count Record number of active devices Apple also announced that it has hit a new record with an all-time high installed base of active devices - over 2.5 billion - across all product categories and geographic segments. This is a major milestone for the company and shows its strong market presence in different regions around the world. The high number of active devices also opens up more opportunities for Apple to sell its services, further boosting revenue growth.

Advertisement