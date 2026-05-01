Apple posts record $111.2 billion revenue in Q2 FY26
Business
Apple smashed its Q2 FY26 earnings with a record $111.2 billion in revenue, up 17% from last year.
iPhone revenue jumped 22%, driven by extraordinary demand for the iPhone 17 lineup.
Other products (Macs, iPads, wearables, and services) all saw healthy growth too.
Tim Cook to become executive chairman
While celebrating these huge numbers, Apple is also getting ready for a leadership shake-up: Tim Cook moves to executive chairman on September 1, and John Ternus steps in as CEO.
CFO Kevan Parekh called out its over $28 billion operating cash flow as proof of Apple's strong financial health worldwide.
Up next? Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), where we'll likely see fresh software updates and maybe some new hardware reveals.