Apple posts record $111.2 billion revenue in Q2 FY26

Tim Cook to become executive chairman

While celebrating these huge numbers, Apple is also getting ready for a leadership shake-up: Tim Cook moves to executive chairman on September 1, and John Ternus steps in as CEO.

CFO Kevan Parekh called out its over $28 billion operating cash flow as proof of Apple's strong financial health worldwide.

Up next? Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), where we'll likely see fresh software updates and maybe some new hardware reveals.