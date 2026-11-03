Apple revenue jumps 12% to record $114.5B in Q4
What's the story
Apple has reported a record-breaking revenue of $114.48 billion for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2026, marking a 12% increase from the same period last year. The company's net profit also saw a significant jump, reaching $30.71 billion with earnings per share at $2.10. In comparison, Apple had posted revenues of $102.47 billion and net profits of $27.47 billion with an EPS of $1.85 in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue sources
Breakdown of Apple's revenue by product category for Q4 2026
In its latest earnings report, Apple has shared a detailed breakdown of its revenue across different product categories.
The iPhone continued to be the major contributor with $57.58 billion in sales, followed by Services at $31.57 billion and Mac at $10.79 billion.
Other categories included iPad ($6.23 billion) as well as Wearables, Home and Accessories ($8.30 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2026.
Leadership remarks
Ternus expresses pride in Apple's record revenue for September
Apple's CEO John Ternus expressed pride in the company's record revenue for the September quarter, which was driven by early demand for its iPhone 18 Pro lineup and price increases that offset rising memory-chip costs.
He said, "Today, Apple is proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $114.5 billion, up 12% from a year ago."
Meanwhile, CFO Kevan Parekh highlighted that they generated $28 billion in operating cash flow during this period.