Apple's iPhone exports from India cross $50B milestone

Apple 's iPhone exports from India have hit a new high, crossing the $50 billion mark under the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The milestone was achieved by December and is expected to grow further with three months left in Apple's five-year PLI window. According to Economic Times, iPhone exports in the first nine months of FY26 alone stood at nearly $16 billion.

Export comparison Apple's iPhone exports surpass Samsung's 5-year PLI period In contrast to Apple's impressive export figures, Samsung, another major mobile phone exporter and a key global competitor of Apple, exported devices worth nearly $17 billion during its five-year PLI eligibility period (FY21-FY25). This stark difference highlights the success of Apple's strategy in India under the government's incentive scheme.

Production facilities Apple's manufacturing footprint in India Apple's manufacturing footprint in India includes five iPhone assembly plants—three operated by Tata Group entities and two by Foxconn. These facilities support a wider supply chain of some 45 companies, most of them MSMEs, providing parts for both domestic and global Apple operations. This extensive network has played a major role in boosting India's smartphone exports.

Export growth Smartphones become India's top export category Smartphones have now become India's largest export category in FY25, thanks largely to iPhone shipments. The category accounts for nearly 75% of total smartphone exports, a huge jump from its position at 167 among export items in 2015. This growth is a testament to the impact of Apple's manufacturing and export operations in India on the country's economy.

Future plans Government's plan to extend smartphone PLI scheme The smartphone PLI scheme is set to end in March next year, but the government is looking at ways to continue supporting the sector. Officials told Economic Times that a new incentive framework would be drawn up with industry stakeholders' consultation. This comes as Indian manufacturers still face disadvantages compared with their counterparts in China and Vietnam.