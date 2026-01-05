Apple's iPhone exports from India cross $50B milestone
What's the story
Apple's iPhone exports from India have hit a new high, crossing the $50 billion mark under the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The milestone was achieved by December and is expected to grow further with three months left in Apple's five-year PLI window. According to Economic Times, iPhone exports in the first nine months of FY26 alone stood at nearly $16 billion.
Export comparison
Apple's iPhone exports surpass Samsung's 5-year PLI period
In contrast to Apple's impressive export figures, Samsung, another major mobile phone exporter and a key global competitor of Apple, exported devices worth nearly $17 billion during its five-year PLI eligibility period (FY21-FY25). This stark difference highlights the success of Apple's strategy in India under the government's incentive scheme.
Production facilities
Apple's manufacturing footprint in India
Apple's manufacturing footprint in India includes five iPhone assembly plants—three operated by Tata Group entities and two by Foxconn. These facilities support a wider supply chain of some 45 companies, most of them MSMEs, providing parts for both domestic and global Apple operations. This extensive network has played a major role in boosting India's smartphone exports.
Export growth
Smartphones become India's top export category
Smartphones have now become India's largest export category in FY25, thanks largely to iPhone shipments. The category accounts for nearly 75% of total smartphone exports, a huge jump from its position at 167 among export items in 2015. This growth is a testament to the impact of Apple's manufacturing and export operations in India on the country's economy.
Future plans
Government's plan to extend smartphone PLI scheme
The smartphone PLI scheme is set to end in March next year, but the government is looking at ways to continue supporting the sector. Officials told Economic Times that a new incentive framework would be drawn up with industry stakeholders' consultation. This comes as Indian manufacturers still face disadvantages compared with their counterparts in China and Vietnam.
Scheme participation
Apple and Samsung under electronics component manufacturing scheme
To maintain momentum beyond smartphones, Apple's suppliers and Samsung have been selected under the electronics component manufacturing scheme. Samsung will set up a display module sub-assembly unit, creating additional jobs for about 300 people. Five of Apple's vendors have also been chosen under the second tranche of this scheme, with Apple-linked companies expected to account for over 60% of total investments and job creation.