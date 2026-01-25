iPhone sales in India hit record high in 2025
What's the story
Apple's iPhone has witnessed a massive surge in popularity in India, with the company shipping around 14 million units in 2025. The data, obtained exclusively by TechCrunch from Counterpoint Research, indicates that Apple's market share of shipments rose to a record 9% in 2025. This is a significant increase from the 7% market share it held in 2024.
Market dynamics
Growth amid a flat smartphone market
The overall smartphone market in India remained largely unchanged, with shipments hovering around 152-153 million devices. Despite this stagnation, Apple managed to make significant gains. The company's growth can be attributed to its diverse product portfolio, increasing aspirational demand for iPhones, and wider availability across different sales channels.
Business strategy
Strategic expansion and service offerings
Apple has been expanding its presence in India by increasing local manufacturing and expanding retail operations. The company recently opened its fifth Apple Store in the country, its first one in Noida. Along with this, Apple has also been enhancing its service offerings for Indian customers. Earlier this month, it launched a subscription bundle of creative apps called Apple Creator Studio at ₹399 per month ($4.35).
Market trends
India's premium smartphone segment continues to grow
Despite the stagnation in overall shipments, India's premium smartphone segment has been growing. Smartphones priced above ₹30,000 ($327) witnessed a 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in 2025, accounting for a record 23% of total shipments. This trend has benefitted brands like Apple with strong premium portfolios even as the mass market slows down.
Market leaders
Vivo leads India's smartphone market by volume
According to Counterpoint Research, China's Vivo led India's smartphone market by volume in 2025 with a 23% share of shipments. It was followed by Samsung at 15% and Xiaomi at 13%. Despite its record year, Apple remained outside the top three by shipments, highlighting the dominance of mass-market Android brands in the Indian market.