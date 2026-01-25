iPhone sales in India hit record high in 2025

Apple 's iPhone has witnessed a massive surge in popularity in India, with the company shipping around 14 million units in 2025. The data, obtained exclusively by TechCrunch from Counterpoint Research, indicates that Apple's market share of shipments rose to a record 9% in 2025. This is a significant increase from the 7% market share it held in 2024.

Market dynamics Growth amid a flat smartphone market The overall smartphone market in India remained largely unchanged, with shipments hovering around 152-153 million devices. Despite this stagnation, Apple managed to make significant gains. The company's growth can be attributed to its diverse product portfolio, increasing aspirational demand for iPhones, and wider availability across different sales channels.

Business strategy Strategic expansion and service offerings Apple has been expanding its presence in India by increasing local manufacturing and expanding retail operations. The company recently opened its fifth Apple Store in the country, its first one in Noida. Along with this, Apple has also been enhancing its service offerings for Indian customers. Earlier this month, it launched a subscription bundle of creative apps called Apple Creator Studio at ₹399 per month ($4.35).

Advertisement

Market trends India's premium smartphone segment continues to grow Despite the stagnation in overall shipments, India's premium smartphone segment has been growing. Smartphones priced above ₹30,000 ($327) witnessed a 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in 2025, accounting for a record 23% of total shipments. This trend has benefitted brands like Apple with strong premium portfolios even as the mass market slows down.

Advertisement