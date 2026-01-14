What is Apple's new Creator Studio and who it's for

Apple has unveiled a new software suite, the Apple Creator Studio, to take on Adobe's Creative Cloud platform. The suite will be available on the App Store from January 28 and offers access to popular creative apps like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage. The move is seen as Apple's attempt at providing an alternative editing and design subscription service.

Cost details Pricing and availability of Apple Creator Studio Apple Creator Studio will be available with a one-month free trial for $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Students and educators can avail of the service at a discounted rate of $2.99 per month or $29.99 annually. The suite will work on both Mac and iPad for Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro, while Motion, Compressor, and MainStage will be exclusive to Mac users.

Extra offerings Apple Creator Studio's additional features and content Along with the core creative apps, Apple Creator Studio also brings "intelligent features and premium content" to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers apps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The company plans to add these capabilities to Freeform at a later date. Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, said that this is a flexible way for professionals, emerging artists, etc., to explore their creative interests from start to finish.