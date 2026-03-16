India's iPhone output may hit $70B amid export surge

Apple is expected to manufacture iPhones worth around $70 billion in India between FY22 and FY26. The figure is based on data submitted by key vendors to the Indian government and is driven by a huge surge in exports to the US. According to a Business Standard report, FY26 is likely to be the strongest year of the five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones.

Contribution breakdown FY26 to be a record year for Apple The FY26 is expected to contribute nearly 36% of the total iPhone output value generated during the PLI scheme, which ends in March. This is a major jump from previous years and highlights Apple's growing manufacturing footprint in India. The company's partners Foxconn and Tata Electronics have been instrumental in driving this expansion in local production capacity.

Export impact Exports driving Apple's growth in India The report also reveals that exports have been the main driver of growth, accounting for about 70% of the total output value. This amounts to some $50 billion from overseas shipments of India-made iPhones. The production momentum has picked up sharply in the last year of the PLI scheme, with suppliers estimating FY26 output could exceed a record annual figure of $25 billion.

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Growth trajectory Steady growth since FY22 Apple's manufacturing footprint in India has grown steadily after the pandemic. The output was worth $2.5 billion in FY22, the first year of the PLI program, before rising to $7.5 billion in FY23 and $13.8 billion in FY24. A major catalyst for this growth was a 20% fentanyl-linked tariff on imports from several countries including China, which was introduced by the US last April.

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