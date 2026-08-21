Apple lays off over 60 employees from Vision team
What's the story
Apple has laid off more than 60 employees from its Vision team, according to AppleInsider. The layoffs are said to be part of a larger reorganization within the company's Vision Products Group (VPG), which had been broken up and had staff moved into Apple's larger hardware and software engineering organizations. The move comes as Apple appears to be shifting its focus toward AI-powered smart glasses, while remaining committed to visionOS and its broader spatial-computing ambitions.
New direction
Shift toward AI-powered smart glasses
Apple's first AI-powered smart glasses are expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2027 and launched later that year.
They will reportedly rely on cameras, Siri, and Visual Intelligence instead of an AR display.
This shift comes amid privacy concerns over Meta's AI glasses, leading Apple to rethink its product strategy.
Despite the latest changes, Apple has maintained its commitment to visionOS and spatial-computing ambitions.
Executive comments
Response to speculation about shelved Vision Pro
Apple Senior Director Steve Sinclair recently addressed speculation that the company had shelved Vision Pro and dismantled its team.
He said, "It's still early innings for spatial computing. And so, there's a lot of things that we're doing, we're learning, and continue to improve on."
Sinclair's comments were echoed by incoming CEO John Ternus in April, who said Apple was still in the "early innings" of spatial computing.