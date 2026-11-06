Apple seeks $7 billion through bond sale

The initial price guidance for the longest-dated tranche of Apple's bond offering is set at 80 basis points over US Treasuries, Bloomberg reported.

The seven-part offering consists of two floating-rate notes maturing in 2028 and 2029, along with five fixed-rate notes maturing between 2028 and 2036.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, and JPMorgan are joint book-running managers for this major financial move by Apple.