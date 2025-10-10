Apple shakes up leadership: Williams to retire, Khan steps in

Big shift at Apple: longtime Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams will transition his role as COO later this month and retire late in the year. He'll hand the reins to Sabih Khan, who's been leading Apple's operations behind the scenes. Williams will stick around a bit longer to wrap up work with Apple's design and health teams, then the design team will report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Major restructuring in Apple's leadership Apple's not just swapping execs—this move comes with a broader leadership shakeup.

Eddy Cue will now run the merged health and fitness teams, while Craig Federighi takes on watchOS alongside Siri and visionOS.

John Ternus will handle Apple Watch hardware.

It's a sign Apple's doubling down on health tech and wearables.

Khan's green push and Federighi's new roles Khan's been at Apple for years, quietly driving big changes in how the company builds products, ramps up US manufacturing, and goes green.

He's credited with cutting Apple's carbon footprint by over 60%.

With CEO Tim Cook turning 65 soon, Khan's new role puts him front and center in Apple's future plans.