Apple stock jumps over 6%, valuation tops $5.1 trillion

With Democrats now controlling Congress, there's fresh attention on how tech companies operate, especially around data centers.

But Apple stands out because it relies mostly on iPhone sales and services, not just big data centers.

Analyst Amit Daryanani notes that even with political uncertainty, Apple is a defensive choice amid uncertainty over the political and regulatory environment in Washington, and he pointed to resilient demand for Apple products, iPhone pricing, and its services business.

While other tech giants might face more hurdles ahead, Apple's diverse business keeps it in a solid spot.